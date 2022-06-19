Speaking at Sunday's cabinet meeting, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton defended Prime Minister Naftali Bennett from what she said was "fake news" surrounding money spent on renovations to his private home.

Bennett agreed with Shasha-Biton, saying, "Yes, it's awful, a real incitement machine. Last week they claimed that I play Candy Crush. I don't even know how to play.

"And they present it as if money was being spent like water when the truth is that the entire renovation was a security room in the yard, which is indeed expensive, but it was a security decision. The cost of renovating my house was NIS 160,000 and everything beyond that was security-related."

Later in the meeting, Bennett claimed that the past year has been the "quietest for decades" in terms of rocket fire from Gaza. "From an average of hundreds of rockets a year, we went down to seven rockets, with no one injured," he said. "What's more, we changed Israeli policy toward Hamas, on several fronts.

"On Friday night we attacked and destroyed weapons workshops in Gaza run by Hamas, as well as several other Hamas targets, in response to the firing of a lone rocket from the Gaza Strip that was intercepted by the Iron Dome. Unlike in days gone by we are no longer looking for excuses for the terrorists."

The Prime Minister added that his government had also "changed our approach toward the residents of the Gaza Strip, and opened up more options for them to work in Israel. The average salary of a resident of Gaza in Gaza is about 800 NIS and in Israel about 8,000. This factor constitutes a significant deterrent," he noted.

Bennett also referred to ongoing Iranian attempts to harm Israelis in various locations abroad. "We will continue to harm those who dispatch the terrorists. Our new rule is: whoever dispatches - pays.

"Simultaneously, we continue to warn Israel citizens against flying to Turkey at this time if it is not necessary, with special emphasis on Istanbul. The danger there is still great."

Changing topics, Bennett addressed the rising cost of living. "Prices in Israel have risen in the last decade and although inflation in Israel is currently almost the lowest in the world, the overall level of prices is simply too high.

"The key way to combat this is to increase competition," he stressed. "I say this as a former CEO - the strongest force is competition. This is the only way to lower prices. We will continue to increase competition in order to lower the cost of living in Israel in all areas."

Bennett added: "I call on everyone here to take pride in the work we are doing and the positive atmosphere that exists between ministers."