A coalition lawmaker who spoke with a rogue Yamina MK says early elections are now inevitable, the Knesset Channel reported Thursday evening.

In an interview Thursday, MK Merav Ben-Ari (Yesh Atid) revealed that she spoke with MK Nir Orbach, a member of the Yamina faction who announced earlier this week he will leave the coalition, launching negotiations with Opposition lawmakers for the formation of an alternative government.

In the interview, Ben-Ari said that after her conversation with Orbach, she believes the Knesset will likely be dissolved and new elections held.

“It is very tough for him,” Ben-Ari said of Orbach’s position in the coalition.

“I really love this Knesset, my work, and the government. And I am an optimistic person, I always knew there’d be a government, but now I think that there will be elections.”

“I wish there was a solution, but I don’t see it. I had a long talk yesterday with Orbach, but I don’t see any solution. It is very tough for him.”

Another coalition member, United Arab List chief MK Mansour Abbas, suggested the coalition should preempt efforts by the Opposition to topple the government by calling new elections.

“I’m not saying we must go to elections, but if we’ve come to a dead end, we don’t need to let someone topple this tower; we should take a bold step and go with a clear message to the people and ask them for another mandate to finish this process.”