Russia condemns Israel 3 times in 1 day

Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alex Ben-Zvi was summoned for a reprimand by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov following last week's attack on the Damascus airport

Bogdanov protested to the ambassador and claimed that the attack caused damage at the civil and humanitarian level and that he also claimed that the justification for the attack provided Israel was not convincing and therefore Russia was awaiting clarifications.

Earlier, the Russian representative also condemned Israel's actions in Syria.

An official statement was issued by the Russians stating: "We are forced to emphasize that the ongoing Israeli shelling of Syrian territory, in violation of the basic norms of international law, is unacceptable. We strongly condemn Israel's provocative attack on Syrian civilian infrastructure. Such irresponsible actions create serious risks to international air traffic and put the lives of innocent people in real danger. We demand that the Israeli side stop this vicious practice."