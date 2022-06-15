The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s upcoming first visit to Israel, saying that it signalled the relationship between the two countries remains strong.

The official visit will take place in July along with a visit by the president to Saudi Arabia.

“We welcome President Biden's first-ever arrival in Israel as president this July, to be followed by an important summit in Saudi Arabia, which signals the president's ongoing commitment to regional security and stability, as well as to the Jewish state and the US-Israel bilateral special relationship,” said Dianne Lob, Chair, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair.

“This is a strong indication that even as much changes in these turbulent times, the alliance between Israel and America remains rock-solid,” they explained.

They described the agenda for Biden’s first trip to the Middle East as of “great significance.”

“President Biden will share the stage with President Herzog and Prime Minister Bennett to discuss a range of issues of great significance to the Jewish community, such as the status of the Iran nuclear negotiations, growing and expanding the Abraham Accords and Israel’s relations within the region, as well as meeting with the Palestinian Authority.”

The Conference of Presidents urged Biden to deliver a statement to the region and the word that the U.S. is committing itself to further normalization between Israel and Arab states.

"By concluding the trip in Saudi Arabia, the president will deliver a powerful message to allies and friends in the region, and to the rest of the world, that the United States is engaged and committed to exploring new approaches to promote normalization and regional cooperation, advance peace, and counter Iran’s hegemonic threats and sponsorship of terrorism,” they said.

"The issues are extraordinarily complex and creating effective solutions will take time and commitment. By personally meeting with all of the significant players, President Biden, accompanied by his most senior foreign policy cabinet members and advisors, will have opportunities to discuss and set in motion the steps needed to strengthen U.S. national security, the security of America’s allies and friends in the region and around the globe.

"We wish the president all the best on his journey and look forward to a successful outcome,” they added.