Though Israel's rainy season ended months ago, forecasters are prediting light rainfall in some areas of Israel.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear. During the morning hours, there may be light local rainfall, mostly in northern Israel. Temperatures will rise slightly, especially inland and in the mountains.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy or clear.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures will rise slightly again, especially inland and in the mountains, and reach seasonal average.

Thursday will be mostly clear, with an additional rise in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains, where temperatures will be slightly higher than average for the season.