New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Sunday that her administration has issued a proclamation highlighting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism.

Hochul made the announcement while speaking at the American Jewish Committee (AJC) Global Forum.

“Make no mistake: in New York, there’s no room for antisemitism or hate,” she later tweeted.

The IHRA working definition offers a comprehensive description of antisemitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial and, sometimes controversially, the way anti-Semitism relates to the ways criticism of Israel is expressed.

More than half the states in the US have adopted or endorsed the IHRA definition, plus the District of Columbia.