Governor of New York Kathy Hochul
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Sunday that her administration has issued a proclamation highlighting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism.

Hochul made the announcement while speaking at the American Jewish Committee (AJC) Global Forum.

“Make no mistake: in New York, there’s no room for antisemitism or hate,” she later tweeted.

The IHRA working definition offers a comprehensive description of antisemitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial and, sometimes controversially, the way anti-Semitism relates to the ways criticism of Israel is expressed.

More than half the states in the US have adopted or endorsed the IHRA definition, plus the District of Columbia.

The IHRA definition of antisemitism, in addition to being adopted by dozens of US states, has also been adopted by a host of countries, including Albania, Australia, Canada, Germany, Britain, Austria, Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, France, Cyprus and Argentina.

