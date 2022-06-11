Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in recent weeks, Kan 11 News reported on Friday.

The meeting took place outside the Prime Minister's Office, and dealt with security issues rather than with political issues, according to the report.

A source with knowledge of the details said that Bennett sought to consult with Eizenkot on a military issue. The consultation took place at the height of the recent wave of terrorism, so it is likely that it dealt with that, although it is possible that the meeting also centered on the Iranian issue.

Eizenkot would not comment on the report.

The Prime Minister's Office said, "The Prime Minister holds consultations on security issues from time to time with various parties, including former senior officials."

Friday’s report comes days after it was reported that Eizenkot has decided to run for the Knesset in the next elections and he will officially announce this when new elections are called.

Eizenkot has informed his associates about his decision, and it is believed that he will not form a new party but rather will join an existing party.

The former Chief of Staff has been in contact with the leaders of several parties already, with the most serious talks taking place with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, chairman of the Yesh Atid party. Defense Minister Benny Gantz also offered Eizenkot to join his Blue and White party.

Although he rarely makes comments on political issues, Eizenkot is identified with the political center.

