New York police are hoping to identify a vandal who drew a swastika on a signal box in front of a yeshiva in Brooklyn in late May.

According to the NYPD, the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. on May 23 in front of Yeshiva of Flatbush.

Video released by the NYPD Crime Stoppers Twitter account shows a male suspect in a dark colored hoodie walking with another man on the sidewalk. The suspect stops at the signal box and uses a writing tool of some kind to draw on it.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force. The suspect is being sought for aggravated harassment.

"On 5/23/22 at approx. 2:23 PM, at 1609 Avenue J, Brooklyn. The suspect drew a swastika sign on a signal box located in front of the Yeshiva of Brooklyn,” the NYPD Crime Stoppers account tweeted, offering a reward for info leading to the suspect’s arrest.