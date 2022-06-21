The Ministry of Health updated that three more men were diagnosed on Monday with monkeypox.

There are currently nine cases of the disease in Israel.

The three patients diagnosed on Monday are between the ages of 30 and 60 from central Israel, with one of them having been infected in Israel and not abroad.

The diagnosis was verified through testing conducted at the Biological Institute.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that usually manifests itself in fever, blistering rash and swollen lymph nodes.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned earlier this month that the risk of monkeypox becoming established in non-endemic nations is real.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the time that more than 1,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox had been reported from 29 countries that are not endemic for the disease.