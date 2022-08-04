With monkeypox cases recorded in all but two states, the Biden administration plans to declare the disease a public health emergency, according to multiple US media reports.

Since the the outbreak began in mid-May, more than 6,600 cases of the virus have been identified in the US.

US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra was quoted as saying: "We urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help us tackle this virus."

The declaration would follow the World Health Organization announcement that monkeypox is a public health emergency of international concern.

Biden has appointed Robert Fenton, a regional Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, as the White House's national response coordinator and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director of the Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention, as his deputy coordinator.

The President has come under criticism for not addressing the virus a lot faster despite its spread across the country and not stockpiling virus vaccines, owned by the US but stored in Denmark, for use among local patients.

The majority of virus cases have affected gay or bisexual men, as experts claim that close contact is required for monkeypox to spread.