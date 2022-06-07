The Health Ministry announced Tuesday that a third Israeli has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

The patient is a 34-year-old man who arrived at Icholov Medical Center with symptoms suspected to be from monkeypox after returning from a trip abroad. He was confirmed to have monkeypox after an examination by the Biological Institute.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that usually manifests itself in fever, blistering rash and swollen lymph nodes.

The Health Ministry monitors information around the world and is in contact with the health authorities of many countries. The ministry calls on those who have developed a fever and a blistering rash and have returned from abroad or have been in close contact with a person who is suspected of having monkeypox to contact their personal physician.

According to the latest update from the World Health Organization, 780 cases have been identified so far in 27 countries. The statement said that the majority of cases are in men who had engaged in homosexual intercourse. Throughout the past month, health officials have stressed that the disease can be transmitted by close contact, such as skin-to-skin contact, with an infected person.