A 1.5-year-old infant sustained critical injuries after falling off playground equipment in the yard of a daycare center in the southern city of Be'er Sheva.

The infant was treated at the scene by Magen David Adom (MDA) and evacuated to the city's Soroka Medical Center, where doctors were forced to declare his death.

One of the daycare workers said that the infant hit his head and lost consciousness, but did not bleed. It is estimated that the child fell from the height of approximately one meter.

Yossi Abuharon, a senior MDA paramedic, said, "We saw a young child who was unconscious, had no heartbeat, and was not breathing. We immediately began medical treatment, including artificial respiration, compressions, and the provision of medications, and we evacuated him quickly to Soroka Hospital in critical condition, while continuing to perform intensive CPR."

Yuval, a parent of another child in the daycare center, told Kan News, "They did not tell us what happened, it's all from the media. They did not answer us in the daycare. Maybe they didn't stand up to the pressure. My entire body is shaking, I would not wish this on my worst enemies."

Meanwhile, police officers have arrived at the daycare center and opened an investigation.

A statement from Israel Police said, "Israel Police received a report that a young child of about a year and a half fell from a height in a childcare center on Shizaf Street in Be'er Sheva and was evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, where he was declared dead. Police officers are at the scene and an investigation has been opened."