Rabbi Yitzhak Tuvia Weiss, head of the Eida Haharedit's Jewish court, was hospitalized Monday morning at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, over the past month, Rabbi Weiss, 96, has suffered from a serious infection in his leg.

After the infection worsened, it was decided, at the recommendation of his personal doctor, that Rabbi Weiss should be admitted to Hadassah, where the doctors will attempt to treat the infection.

Following the morning prayer on Monday morning, Rabbi Weiss therefore traveled with his driver to the hospital.

Immediately after his hospitalization became known, rabbis and members of the Eida Haharedit's court issued a call to yeshiva students and children to increase in prayers for Rabbi Yitzhak Tuvia, the son of Rickel, to have a complete recovery.