The Jewish Agency for Israel announced that it has appointed Isabelle (Nadler) Teplitsky as Deputy Head of North America.

As part of this newly-created position, Teplitsky will also serve as President of The Jewish Agency for Israel – North American Council (JAFINA) and will be a member of the North American senior management team working closely with Dan Elbaum, Head of North America and President and CEO of Jewish Agency International Development (JAID).

In this newly-created role, Teplitsky will be responsible for strengthening the lay leadership of The Jewish Agency in North America and play a leading role in the day-to-day development operations within the organization.

“Isabelle is a proven leader who has accomplished a great deal within a short period of time. We were all impressed with her passion for our mission and have no doubt she will help us build on our success in North America,” said Rachel Hoffer, Chair of the Board of JAFINA. “We look forward to her being an invaluable leader in our organization.”

Teplitsky joins The Jewish Agency after a decade at the UJA-Federation of New York where she most recently served as Campaign Director of their Young Leadership Division. There, she successfully led a team responsible for connecting lay leaders in their 20s and 30s to the work of the Federation and the broader New York Jewish community.

Before assuming that position, she moved up the ranks of UJA, beginning as an Administrative Assistant in their Philanthropic Leadership Group to eventually overseeing the organization’s largest and most successful trade fundraising event annually.

“I’m deeply interested in the relationship between North America and Israel, Zionism and philanthropy. I’m honored to step into a role that feels perfectly aligned with my values and experience. I hope to be an important asset to The Jewish Agency, and look forward to both learning from its senior leadership and engaging a new generation,” Teplitsky said.