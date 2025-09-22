Since the October 7 terrorist attacks, more than 50,000 new olim (immigrants to Israel) have arrived in Israel with the support of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and The Jewish Agency for Israel, according to figures distributed by The Jewish Agency on Monday in advance of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year).

About one-third of the new immigrants are young adults ages 18-35.

In addition, through Masa Israel Journey, a Jewish Agency program in partnership with the Government of Israel, approximately 20,000 young people from Jewish communities abroad have come to Israel to volunteer and strengthen the country.

Tens of thousands of Jews have taken part in aliyah fairs held around the world since October 7, and more than 60,000 people have opened aliyah files. The Jewish Agency’s Global Aliyah Center, which assists and guides new olim from the moment they open their aliyah files until they move into their first homes in Israel, won first place in the service competition of HAMIL - The Israeli Management Center. The award recognizes The Jewish Agency’s innovation in this area, combining advanced digital platforms with personalized support tailored to each immigrant’s needs.

Since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War and alongside this past summer’s Operation Rising Lion war with Iran, The Jewish Agency has strengthened the strategic partnership between world Jewry and Israel. Working with its partners in the Jewish Federations of North America, Keren Hayesod, the World Zionist Organization, and the Government of Israel, The Jewish Agency continues to strengthen the State of Israel and empower communities in the North and South.

Since October 7th, The Jewish Agency has delivered tens of millions of dollars of aid. This included assistance from its Fund for the Victims of Terror and Rising Lion Fund to more than 22,000 victims of terrorism and war through immediate grants, personal and group rehabilitation programs, and resilience-building frameworks for children. In addition, The Jewish Agency’s Communities2Gether initiative has established about 30 new partnerships between communities in the Gaza Envelope and the North with Jewish communities abroad, helping to support Israelis’ ongoing recovery journey and forge special bonds across world Jewry. Over 1,700 youths from these areas also attended summer camps in North America through the Campers2Gether program. The Jewish Agency’s Youth Futures program has supported over 18,000 children and parents in about 50 communities across Israel’s social and geographic periphery since the war began, strengthening resilience through its unique model of mentorship that provides holistic, intensive support over three years.

The Jewish Agency has also expanded its network of gap year preparatory programs (mechinot), operated with its partners. These include new mechinot and programs established in the Gaza Envelope region and a program serving the Druze community. Hundreds of participants joined the half-year programs, which address central challenges in Israeli society and provide equal opportunities for youths in the social and geographic periphery.

Further, about 15,000 business owners from the North, the South, and nationwide—including those owned by IDF reservists—received support from The Jewish Agency and its partners through grants and emergency loans, which will also contribute to local and national economic growth. As part of strengthening the Gaza Envelope region, The Jewish Agency, together with the Accountant General’s office in the Ministry of Finance and with a state guarantee of about 1 billion shekels ($300 million), will build around 1,000 new housing units in the Tekuma region. This project, carried out by The Jewish Agency’s subsidiary Amigour, is made possible thanks to the support of world Jewry and aims to attract new families and encourage demographic growth.

While Israel faces terror and war, there has been a dramatic rise in antisemitic incidents worldwide. The Jewish Agency is working to strengthen the resilience of Jewish communities through the Fund for Community Security, which has helped safeguard hundreds of Jewish institutions around the world; the JReady initiative, which has trained professionals in communities to respond to emergencies; and a record number of Israeli Shlichim (emissaries) sent worldwide by The Jewish Agency this year to forge connections with global Jewry. The corps of Shlichim has grown to nearly 3,000 in 65 countries, with more than 120 (the Israel Fellows) specifically stationed on college campuses to support Jewish students in the face of antisemitism.

Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of The Jewish Agency, said: “On this Rosh Hashanah Eve, as we gather at the holiday table, we do not forget our deep commitment to all who have been harmed. The hostage families, victims of terror and war, and all who need our help. Thanks to our deep partnership with global Jewry, we were able to help many people who were affected during the difficult two years we have gone through, support business owners, and strengthen Aliyah even in the shadow of the war. We pray for the speedy return of the hostages and are determined to continue building a stable and strong State, a united Israeli society that will be an inspiration to all Jews around the world, and an exemplary society that strives for excellence and leaves no one behind."

Yehuda Setton, CEO and Director General of the Jewish Agency, added: “Rosh Hashanah is a time for self-reflection and gratitude. I look back with pride at every new oleh who chose Israel, at the families who received assistance, at the young people from communities around the world who came to stand by us, at the small business owners, and at the men and women of the security forces who pay the price of war every day. Our role is not only to restore what was damaged, but also to build our shared future - a future of resilience, of belonging and of strong communities. Our prayers are with the hostage families and we are committed to never leave them alone. Together with our partners, we will continue to connect the people of Israel and world Jewry in hope and in action and ensure that no one is left behind."