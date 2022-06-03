The heads of local branches of the Likud party on Thursday sent a letter to Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar in which they call on him to join an alternative government led by the Likud and topple the existing one - even at the cost of not passing an extension of the emergency regulations in Judea and Samaria, Channel 12 News reported.

"The simple and logical step that Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar can take to pass the law is to reconcile, put his pride aside and stop boycotting a huge public in Israel and participate in the immediate establishment of the just alternative - a right-wing Likud-led government out of a real and worthy partnership," the branch heads wrote in their letter.

"In this way it will be possible to stop the national, social and budgetary deterioration, stop the hate campaign of some government ministers, and enact good and Zionist laws including the application of sovereignty or the legislation in question," they added.

The letter also stressed that the head of the Likud branches believe that the Likud should refrain from supporting the extension of the Judea and Samaria Law.

"We are aware that the non-renewal of the temporary directive in the matter of Judea and Samaria, may harm in the short term, first and foremost, the residents of Judea and Samaria. We, the residents, have already made sacrifices for the sake of our people and our country and we are ready to make a sacrifice again for the benefit of the entire State of Israel, provided that this disgraceful government falls as soon as possible."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Sa’ar is in talks with real estate mogul Yaakov Atrakchi, a confidant of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

Senior officials cited in the report claimed that Sa’ar is considering rejoining the Likud and helping Netanyahu form a new government. Minister Ze’ev Elkin of Sa’ar’s New Hope party is also reportedly taking part in the talks with the Likud.

Sa’ar vehemently denied the reports, telling Channel 12 News, "There were no negotiations with Netanyahu and there will be no negotiations with Netanyahu. Unequivocally, neither I nor Ze'ev Elkin had contacts with Netanyahu."