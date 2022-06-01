Justice Minister Gideon Saar vehemently denied reports that he has been in contact with Likud representatives to form a right-wing government in the current Knesset and said that there would be no defectors from his New Hope party.

In an interview with Yonit Levy on Channel 12 News , Sa'ar said: "There were no negotiations with Netanyahu and there will be no negotiations with Netanyahu. Unequivocally, neither I nor Ze'ev Elkin had contacts with Netanyahu."

Sa'ar said that "there has not been a day since March that no emissaries and proposals have arrived. If I had changed my position, I would have come out openly and explained the change to the public. The New Hope Party is the only party that will not have defectors."

On the coalition crisis surrounding the extension of the Judea and Samaria law, Sa'ar said: "People do not even understand what chaos there would be if this law expires. It is not an ultimatum, but a government decision."

For now, the coalition does not have 60 fingers to vote for the law. Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas told coalition leaders: "Right now, I am not able to get 4 Ra'am votes, I intend to try to persuade them."