International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Dr. Rafael Grossi landed in Israel on Thursday.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said that Bennett and Grossi will hold a working meeting on Friday.

Earlier this week, Bennett released a video statement in which he revealed that Iran stole classified documents from the IAEA and used them to deceive international inspectors nearly two decades ago.

The video came after Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos and accused Israel of "spreading lots of lies" about Iran's nuclear program and efforts to evade international monitoring.

Grossi’s visit to Israel comes days after the IAEA issued a report in which it said that it still had questions which were "not clarified" regarding previous undeclared nuclear material at three sites in Iran named as Marivan, Varamin and Turquzabad.

In a separate report, the IAEA estimated that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to more than 18 times the limit agreed in the 2015 deal with world powers.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh later claimed that the IAEA had been influenced by Israel when compiling the reports.

"Unfortunately, this report does not reflect the reality of the negotiations between Iran and the IAEA," he told reporters.

"It's not a fair and balanced report," he said, adding, "We expect this path to be corrected."

"It is feared that the political pressure exerted by the Zionist regime and some other actors has caused the normal path of the agency's reports to change from technical to political," Khatibzadeh charged.