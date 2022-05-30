President Isaac Herzog, who spoke on Sunday night at the central Jerusalem Day celebration at the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva, acknowledged that he regretted not being able to study at the yeshiva in his youth.

"The truth is that I regret the fact that I was unable to grace the benches of this distinguished yeshiva. I envy my older brother, Michael “Mike “Herzog, who today is the Israeli ambassador to the United States, who studied here and heard lectures by the late Rabbi Zvi Yehuda," said President Herzog.