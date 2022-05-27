Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, conveying condolences over the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two adults.

Speaking with Blinken, Lapid expressed his shock at the horrific massacre in Texas. He conveyed on his own behalf and on behalf of the State of Israel his sincere condolences to the American people following the massacre in Texas and also the recent mass shooting in Buffalo.

The two also spoke about President Joe Biden’s planned visit to Israel. The discussion included the potential for regional progress that Biden visit could bring in the fields of security, the economy, and the ties between the people of the Middle East.

Their conversation also centered on the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, with Lapid strongly objecting to the biased investigation of her death by the Palestinian Authority as well as the so-called “investigation” by CNN.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Israel will share the results of its own investigation with the U.S., as is standard practice between the two countries.



Lapid and Blinken went on to discuss global challenges, including dealing with Iran and its terrorist proxies.



Lapid and Blinken ended the discussion by agreeing to continue to cooperate and act to reduce tensions in the region.