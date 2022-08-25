The Uvalde school district’s embattled police chief was fired on Wednesday following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead, The Associated Press reported.

In a unanimous vote, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s board of trustees dismissed police Chief Pete Arredondo, three months to the day after one of the deadliest classroom shootings in US history.

Arredondo is the first officer dismissed over the hesitant and fumbling law enforcement response to the May 24 mass shooting. One other officer — Uvalde Police Department Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was the city’s acting police chief on the day of massacre — has been placed on leave for their actions during the shooting.

Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22, has come under the most intense scrutiny of the nearly 400 officers who rushed to school but waited more than an hour to confront the 18-year-old gunman in a fourth-grade classroom.

Most notably, Arredondo was criticized for not ordering officers to act sooner. Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said Arredondo was in charge of the law enforcement response to the attack.

In July, Texas state lawmakers released a preliminary report which criticized law enforcement's slow response to the school shooting in Uvalde.

The report says that 73 minutes elapsed between the first officers' arrival and the shooter's death, an "unacceptably long period of time."

A top Texas security official has previously acknowledged that police were wrong to delay storming the classroom in Uvalde where the gunman was holed up with dead and wounded children.

Texas authorities have said that the gunman, Salvador Ramos, lingered outside the building for 12 minutes firing shots, before walking into the school and barricading in a classroom where he killed 19 children and two teachers.

The Justice Department said after the shooting it will review the law enforcement response to the incident in a fair, impartial and independent manner.