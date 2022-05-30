U.S. President Joe Biden said in remarks on Monday that he feels he can reach a compromise on gun control with two “rational Republicans,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senator John Cornyn (R-TX).

Biden told reporters that if he is to have a chance at passing compromise legislation on guns that enough Republicans will support to make it through the Senate, he will seek to work with the two veteran lawmakers to lead the way.

He also remarked there was only so much he could do on the issue through executive orders alone.

Biden talked about expanding background checks and limiting the availability of certain firearms, but added that such measures would need to be agreed upon during negotiations with Semate Republicans, and that he could not decide on legislation without the support of members from both parties.

The President said he was optimistic that he could convince some Republicans to work with him on gun control, noting that McConnell had asked Cornyn to seek a compromise way forward with the White House.

Speaking in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas in which 19 children and two teachers were killed, Biden warned that the only way to avoid future tragedies was for the government to put in place measures to toughen gun laws.