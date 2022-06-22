A Texas school where a teenage gunman murdered 21 people is slated for demolition, the town’s mayor announced Tuesday.

In May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

On Tuesday, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said that the school will be demolished.

"My understanding - and I had this discussion with the superintendent - is that school will be demolished. You can never ask a child to go back or teacher to go back in that school ever," McLaughlin said.

Close to 600 students from grades two through four are enrolled in the school.

Robb Elementary School is not the first school targeted for demolition following a deadly mass shooting.

After 20-year-old Adam Lanza gunned down 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in December 2012, a special task force recommended that the school be demolished.

In 2013, residents voted to destroy the school and replace it, at a cose of $1.4 million.