Jewish community centers in suburban Baltimore, Maryland and St. Louis, Missouri were evacuated over the weekend after receiving antisemitic bomb threats.

The Owings Mills JCC near Baltimore said that both threats turned out to be “non-credible,” WMAR2 News reported.

In a statement addressed to the Jewish community, its CEO Barak Hermann and Board Chair

Laura Rubenstein explained that both threats were sent in using website forms and were similar to bomb threats received by other JCCs in the last few months.

“Our leadership team were immediately in touch with our security consultants and local law enforcement of Baltimore County and City who quickly came on site at both our Owings Mills and Park Heights campuses and followed the recommended protocols,” they said.

“The threat we and other JCCs have received are full of antisemitic language and causes frustration and anxiety,” they added.

“We are saddened that situations like these continue to occur,” they said. “We take the security of our JCC campuses very seriously and are grateful for the tremendous financial support we receive from the Associated’s Annual Campaign to be able to have full time security personnel at both campuses.”