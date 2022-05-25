Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai is holding a situational assessment ahead of the Jerusalem Day Flag March on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by numerous officials from the defense establishment, including the commander of the Jerusalem District, the commander of the Border Police, and officials from the Shabak, other intelligence officials, and from the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Commissioner Shabtai received a broad intelligence overview and was presented with the operational plans for the Jerusalem district during the holiday.

The Commissioner ordered the police to be on high alert and for vacations to be cancelled in the police force in light of the tensions surrounding Jerusalem Day.

About 3,000 policemen and Border Police officers will operate in Jerusalem to provide security for the Flag March, while thousands more will be deployed throughout the country. In addition, it was decided to bring three reserve companies from the Border Police and put the reserves on immediate alert.

The police have been ordered to engage in preventative action against inciting and disruptive elements to ensure there are no outbreaks of violence on Jerusalem Day. Dozens of people suspected of planning to disrupt the Flag March have been arrested. Warnings have been issued to other people suspected of planning to threaten public order.

Police will also increase their activity along the gaps in the border fence to prevent infiltrations from the Palestinian Authority.