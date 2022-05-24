US President Joe Biden has decided not to remove Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from its list of terrorist organizations, Politico reported, refusing to concede to a key Iranian demand in the negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

According to several sources, Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of his decision during a phone call on April 24, and that decision is final.

In March, it was reported that the Biden administration was considering removing terrorism sanctions from the IRGC as part of negotiations to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid later said they “refuse to believe” that the US would take such a step.

"The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of people, including Americans. We refuse to believe that the United States would remove its designation as a terrorist organization."

The administration has since signaled that it was reluctant to delist the IRGC and has expressed growing pessimism that the nuclear agreement can be revived.

In April, the Pentagon's top general said he was opposed to removing the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards from the US terror group list.

"In my personal opinion, I believe the IRGC Quds Force to be a terrorist organization, and I do not support them being delisted from the foreign terrorist organization list," Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley told a congressional hearing.