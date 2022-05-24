The Ministry of Finance, led by Minister Avigdor Liberman, is promoting a reform that will lead to cuts in billions in the budget of the education networks of the haredi parties, which include Maayan Chinuch Torani of Shas and the independent education of United Torah Judaism, Kan 11 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, the reform, whose stated goal is to encourage studies of core subjects, will immediately cut the budget of the haredi education networks by 25% and cost them a total of about 1 billion shekels a year.

The education networks will be able to receive an additional budget, provided that their students successfully pass external tests in Hebrew, English and mathematics.

This is a cohesive reform that is expected be included in the Arrangements Law of the 2023 budget, which is scheduled to be submitted to the government next month.