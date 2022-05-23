Members of the Knesset Land of Israel Lobby and Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan congratulated the participants of the the Israel National News/Arutz Sheva-Besheva Jerusalem Conference in New York.

The MKs visited the Homesh Yeshiva sent a message to the Israeli government that they would in no way assist or condone the destruction of the yeshiva in northern Samaria.

Samaria Council chairman Yossi Dagan said: "We have come here today greatly shocked by the persecution against the pioneers of the yeshiva in Homesh. This is the first time since the establishment of this state that the government, instead of persecuting those who sent the terrorists, is persecuting the friends of the victims."

"We have come here to stand behind and to reinforce the pioneers of the yeshiva in Homesh and say to them, 'you are not alone.'

"The members of the lobby represent the large majority of the members of the Knesset who represent the great majority of this nation. This government has no mandate to evacuate Homesh. The clear demand of the majority of the nation, represented by the majority of the MKs, who are represented here, is to reestablish Homesh anew," Dagan said.

MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said: "We are here today, in Homesh and other parts of Samaria, to show our solidarity with the people here in the regional council of Samaria. We want to send a clear message to the government, that if they have fantasies or even plans to evacuate the yeshiva here in Homesh, they don't have a majority in the Knesset. They definitely don't have a mandate."

Addressing the conference participants, Edelstein said: "We are very glad to hear that you are having serious discussions over there in New York, and I am absolutely sure that this message that the majority of Israelis, the majority of members of the Knesset, are strong supporters of our communities in Judea and Samaria, will be a clear message in New York to all the participants and to all those who want to listen."

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) spoke from the community of Evyatar.

"Jews have the right to live anywhere they want in the world, in New York, in Syria, in Lebanon, and of course, in Judea and Samaria," he said, adding that "it is very unfortunate" that the community of Evyatar was evacuated in the past.

"We have to do our utmost to make sure that Israelis can go back and live anywhere they want in Judea and Samaria," Barkat said,

MK Orit Strook (Religious Zionist party) said: "The Land of Israel Lobby represents the vast majority in the Knesset. The people of Israel are not prepared to withdraw from Homesh. On the contrary, the people of Israel want Homesh to be promptly rebuilt and reestablished."

Samaria Council chairman Yossi Dagan added: "To our friends in Manhattan in New York and in all the states, Arutz Sheva, Besheva, friends of Samaria and Judea, freinds of the Jewish people in Judea and Samaria, we are standing here in Samaria, in Homesh, and in Manhattan. We are together. We are standing against the same enemies and fight for the same values."

"And with G-d's help, we will win and build all the Land of Israel, all of Judea and Samaira. Thank you very much. We love you," he concluded.