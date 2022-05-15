Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night, with the song “Stefania” performed by the band Kalush Orchestra.

The panel of judges in Israel awarded 12 points to Sweden, 10 points to the United Kingdom, 8 points to Italy, 7 points to Ukraine, 6 points to Poland, 5 points to Australia, 4 points to Belgium, 3 points to Spain, 2 points to the Czech Republic and one point to the Netherlands.

The Israeli judges are Dafna Armoni, Diana Golbi, Yael Doron, Liron Lev and Shai Lahav.

The Israeli entry to Eurovision failed to qualify for the finals for the first time since 2014, after Israeli representative Michael Ben-David failed to finish in one of the top ten spots in the second semi-final held on Thursday evening in Turin.