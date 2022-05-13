For the first time since 2014, Israel will not appear in the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest, after Israeli representative Michael Ben-David failed to finish in one of the top ten spots in the second semi-final held on Thursday evening in Turin.

"We put our heart and soul on the stage and gave our best performance. We exploded with insane energy. We did our best," said Ben-David after the contest.

The countries that advanced on Thursday are: Belgium, the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Australia, Sweden, Romania and Serbia.

On Tuesday, the first semi-final was held, and the following 10 countries advanced to the finals: Ukraine, Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Latvia, Portugal, Greece, Moldova, Norway and the Netherlands.

The final will be held on Saturday night and will be broadcast by Kan 11 in Israel.