A three-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car in the city of Lod Tuesday afternoon.

The driver who hit the toddler fled the scene in his vehicle. Lod police officers and traffic inspectors from the Israel Police began investigating the circumstances of the accident and searched for the vehicle involved in the accident.

MDA paramedic Yosef Ismail said: “The toddler lay unconscious and with a very severe multi-system injury after apparently being hit by a vehicle. We performed medical tests on him, he was without signs of life and unfortunately we had to determine his death on the spot."

United Hatzalah paramedic Yaniv Abiov said: "When I arrived at the scene, we were told by his family members that he had been killed as a result of a serious accident. Unfortunately, they had to determine his death at the scene due to the serious injuries he suffered."