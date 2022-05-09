MK Aryeh Deri, head of the Sephardic-haredi Shas party, mourned the victims of the most recent terror attacks and urged Israel to act to deter future terrorists.

In an interview with Kol Hai Radio, Deri said, "It is heartbreaking to see a child of 6-7 saying the Mourner's Prayer. These are the sacrifices of the public."

"I hear from many people that they are starting to lose their sense of security and need to begin to act. We made light of security because there was a good period, and we did not think it would reach the doorsteps to our homes. The government and the local authorities need to increase security in the towns as well. We need to make sure that there is no lawlessness."

When asked for his opinion on the steps Israel must take moving forward, Deri said, "These are matters of life and death. Everything has consequences. I don't have the full picture and I'm not an adviser. That I am on the Cabinet - I pray for Heavenly assistance. There is a feeling that there is no leader in Israel - each person does what is right in his own eyes, and therefore our enemies are trying us."

"We need to show determination, deterrence - but practical advice, I am the last person to give it, so long as I am not an insider. This government is not legitimate. A Prime Minister with five Knesset seats is not capable of representing the nation. It's time [Israeli Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett return his keys and give them to others, who know how to do things and who have the support of the public.

"We don't need to search for a reason for why our enemies murder us. Every time they invent different reasons. Everyone knows that all the plots they invent are wild incitement from these sheikhs or those, and unfortunately it catches on."

At the same time, Deri added, "We were raised and educated all these years that it is forbidden to ascend the Temple Mount. It is a Torah prohibition. With all the desire to show that we have not given up on the Temple Mount - we are prohibited to ascend the Mount."

"We cannot take the law into our own hands," Deri concluded. "We pray that G-d will avenge the blood of the murdered."