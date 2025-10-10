Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri commented this morning (Friday) on the agreement for the release of the hostages, describing it as an unprecedented achievement.

According to Deri, “No one dreamed we would achieve such an agreement for the return of the hostages. Until now, the proposals on the table involved a full withdrawal from the Strip, leaving Hamas in control, and raising the white flag.”

He added, “Who would have prayed that we would receive all the hostages, both the living and the fallen, while IDF soldiers remain in the territory, controlling over 50% of the Strip until Hamas is dismantled and another force enters? This is a great miracle and immense divine assistance.”

Meanwhile, in recent hours, IDF forces have begun withdrawing from strongpoints in the Gaza Strip toward the “yellow line,” in accordance with the Trump plan for freeing the hostages.

Overnight, the IDF completed dismantling the positions and shelters at the strongpoints from which it will vacate, and the withdrawal is expected to conclude by 12:00 p.m.

At that time, the ceasefire will officially take effect, and the 72-hour countdown set by the agreement for the release of the living hostages will begin.