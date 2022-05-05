A group of several dozen members of the extremist Neturei Karta sect rioted in Jerusalem's Shabbat Square Thursday night

Two of the rioters were arrested for questioning after attacking police officers with glass bottles.

Some of the violators were dressed in sackcloth and ashes and held Palestinian Authority flags in their hands. They threw stones, bottles and other objects at police and at passing vehicles.

Four policemen were lightly injured by glass, stones and bottles and were treated by medical personnel.

Due to the clashes, the area was blocked for vehicular traffic from the direction of Strauss Street, and drivers were asked to choose an alternative route.