Members of the radical anti-Zionist Neturei Karta sect attempted to sabotage a Simchat Beit Hashoeva Sukkot celebration organized by Chabad in Monsey, New York, on Monday by spilling odorous chemicals in the parking lot where the event was scheduled to take place.

According to the Monsey Scoop, the radical group protests the annual event every year. This year, however, it upped its resistance by spilling what was described as a "foul-smelling sludge" at the site of the planned event.

The local Chabad called the Monsey Fire Department, who, together with the Town of Ramapo Highway Department, quickly removed all of the chemicals from the site, allowing the joyous event to go on as scheduled. Many of the volunteer firefighters who attended the scene were themselves haredi Jews and were infuriated by the acts of the extremist group.