Yisroel Meir Hirsch, a member of the extreme anti-Zionist Neturei Karta sect, said on Wednesday that activists from his community are in Iran trying to save a 20-year-old Jewish man who was sentenced to death.

"Activists from the Neturei Karta community are currently in Iran, they are making a great effort to save the 20-year-old Jewish boy," Hirsch told Radio Kol Barama.

At the beginning of the week, the Tehran Appeals Court denied Iranian Jew Arvin Ghahremani's request for a retrial, after he was convicted for partaking in a brawl that led to the death of another Iranian.

Ghahremani is on the death-sentence list and according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights, his execution could be carried out in the coming days.

Ghahremani's family claims that the court ignored the fact that Arvin acted out of self-defense and even helped bring the man who was wounded in the incident to the hospital in an attempt to save his life.

According to the family, all Arvin did was pull a knife out of the hands of a man who attempted to attack him.