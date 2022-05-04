Elad Odser, the son of Mordechai Odser, who was murdered in a terrorist attack in 2007, explains to Israel National News the reasons behind the outburst against Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the state ceremony commemorating victims of terror.

"It was not a political act. It is a ceremony meant for us and we do not need a hug from someone who formed a government with terrorist supporters. We came and expressed our protest and to our surprise more people joined who were not part of it before. True, there were people who voted with their feet and just did not come and the ceremony was relatively empty. "But we came because it was important for us to express our protest," says Odser.

Hadas Mizrahi, the widow of terror victim Baruch Mizrahi, adds, "It is very difficult to shout at a state ceremony, but it was required and there is no choice. The pain suffocates us and we shouted the shout that Bennett must dismantle the coalition. It is not possible for a government that supports terrorism to be formed and then [its leader] comes to a state ceremony and want us to come [as well]."

Herzl Hajaj, the father of fallen IDF Lieutenant Shir Hajaj, concludes, "Bennett who was with us before the election and promised to fight the terrorists went on to form a government with supporters of the terrorists and those who encourage subsequent attacks all for a damned seat. We intentionally did not go to the ceremonies with the rest of the victims, but at the ceremony of the bereaved families of terror we arrived as a group. We felt and saw that dozens stood up and told him the truth inside: that he was endangering the citizens of Israel in this current dangerous government."

Multiple bereaved family members participating in the event jeered Bennett, with some shouting: “You are a criminal, you should be ashamed.”

While some other participants at the event who had also lost loved ones to terror called on the protesters to be quiet, Bennett expressed sympathy.

“The families of terror victims are holy. It is okay for them to shout, and it is okay for them to express their pain. I love you very much, and I hear your pain.”