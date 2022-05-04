למשך דקות ארוכות: צעקות לעבר בנט בטקס יום הזיכרון לע"מ

A number of bereaved relatives who lost loved ones to Arab terror attacks shouted down Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Wednesday afternoon, as he took the stage at the state ceremony commemorating victims of terror.

Multiple bereaved family members participating in the event jeered Bennett, with some shouting: “You are a criminal, you should be ashamed.”

While some other participants at the event who had also lost loved ones to terror called on the protesters to be quiet, Bennett expressed sympathy.

“The families of terror victims are holy. It is okay for them to shout, and it is okay for them to express their pain. I love you very much, and I hear your pain.”

Prior to Bennett’s address, Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke at the event, declaring that terrorism “has not won, nor shall it win”.

“Since the dawn of Jewish settlement in the Land of Israel, we have had to face the hostility of those who do not wish to see us living here. Even in recent months, and even this week, hatred and murderers have also attacked us without mercy.”