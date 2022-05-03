Russian state television threatened to destroy the UK with a “nuclear tsunami” that would wipe the country off the map.

On Sunday, Channel One presenter Dmitry Kiselyov used his evening primetime show to boast that Russia’s Poseidon underwater nuclear drone could make Britain into a nuclear wasteland by creating a radioactive ocean tidal wave 1,600 feet high, The Times reported.

Kiselyov, who is known as “Putin’s mouthpiece,” alleged that the bomb would “plunge Britain to the ocean’s depths.”

His warning was in response to his claim that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was allegedly threatening to nuke Russia unilaterally, without NATO.

According to the Daily Mail, that the drone can carry a warhead of up to 100 megatons, several thousand times greater than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. He described the weapon as being able to “raise a giant wave, a tsunami, up to 1,640ft high.”

Behind the host was a graphic showing the UK being erased from the world map.

“This tidal wave is also a carrier of extremely high doses of radiation. Surging over Britain, it will turn whatever is left of them into radioactive desert, unusable for anything. How do you like this prospect?” he said.

He also threatened that Russia would attack Britain with the Sarmat 2, Russian’s most advanced nuclear missile which they tested two weeks ago. He alleged that one Sarmat 2 could obliterate the UK.

“[Their] island is so small that one Sarmat missile is enough to drown it once and for all,” he said. “[It] is capable of destroying an area the size of Texas or England. A single launch, Boris, and there is no England anymore.”