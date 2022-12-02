Hillary Clinton in a speech on Friday compared abortion access in the United States to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and Sudan.

Speaking at the Women's Voices Summit at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, Clinton said that after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the US was comparable to an “autocracy.”

"It’s so shocking to think that in any way we’re related to poor Afghanistan and Sudan," she said. "But as an advanced economy as we allegedly are, on this measure, we unfortunately are rightly put with them."

"This struggle is between autocracy and democracy from our country to places we can’t even believe we’re being compared to," Clinton added.

In Sudan, abortion is banned except in cases of rape or when a woman’s life is in danger. Similarly, Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban bans abortion except for when a woman’s life is in danger.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade sent abortion law back to the States, which now set their own rules. Some States have imposed limits on abortion while others continue to allow abortion until a certain number of weeks into a pregnancy.

