When she discovered her pregnancy last year, Dena* was overwhelmed with worry. She and her husband are small business owners and loving parents, but their kosher café was nearing bankruptcy. Living paycheck to paycheck, the demands of their other children, and a lack of family support nearby made the situation feel impossible.

“This was the hardest pregnancy I ever had. My head said I couldn’t handle another child,” Dena said.

Fortunately, Dena didn’t have to struggle alone. After a desperate Google search, she found In Shifra’s Arms (SHIFRA).

In recent years, many Jewish organizations have broken the stigma around infertility. SHIFRA, however, has been working on the opposite challenge: when pregnancy does not feel like a blessing. For clients, the emotional, financial, and relationship stresses can make it hard to move forward.

In Israel, several non-profits have long supported mothers through pregnancy crises, sparing the need to resort to termination. However, SHIFRA is the only American-based Jewish organization filling this role-working with Jewish women across the United States. So far, SHIFRA has welcome more than 325 Jewish babies into the world. The SHIFRA team work virtually with women across the United States and even abroad.

Majority of SHIFRA clients are married, religious Jewish mothers, financially and emotionally stretched and unable to imagine welcoming another child. Others face abandonment or abuse, even potential homelessness. Some are even pressured by those close to them to end their pregnancies.

When Sofia called, she was leaving an abusive relationship at eleven weeks pregnant. Severe morning sickness had forced her to stop working, and she had just run out of diapers for her toddler. “At first, I was scared and didn’t trust. I didn’t know what, if any, help I could get,” she said.

SHIFRA offers four core services: professional counseling through the baby’s first birthday, customized financial aid, community referrals, and lifetime parenting classes. All counseling is provided by licensed therapists and social workers, not volunteers.

Rabbi Yitzchak Breitowitz acts as SHIFRA’s posek. “The guiding vision of the SHIFRA is to the Torah’s emphasis on life. Fully consistent with the halachic tradition, SHIFRA ensures that women in crisis have all the resources they need to bring their babies to term,” he says.

“It was a phone call that probably saved my life,” said Elana, whose son was born five years ago. “SHIFRA helped with everything. From maternity clothes to regular counseling and support, the ability to talk through all of the things I was terrified of.”

For SHIFRA financial aid, there is no cookie-cutter approach. The support is customized to the most urgent and essential needs of the mother, working carefully not to duplicate services already available.

Sofia received help with food, prenatal vitamins, and diapers, and later a micro-grant to start a cleaning business. Within a short period of time, her business was so successful she no longer needed to rely on tzedakah.

Dena received help with babysitting so she could work and a special smart crib that worked “wonders” so she could get more sleep and manage her many responsibilities. “I feel so incredibly grateful,” she said.

Looking back, both women say calling SHIFRA was the turning point in their stories.

“It was the first time in my life when somebody helped me. I couldn’t believe it. I felt loved, I felt like I matter,” Sofia said. “My baby Daniel is an angel baby… I’m going to raise my boys to give and help other people just like SHIFRA helped us.”

For Dena, counseling brought clarity. “Speaking to somebody at SHIFRA helped me listen to my heart instead of my fear… I don’t know if my baby would be here if I hadn’t called.” Now she would never want to imagine life without her son. “He is the sweetest baby, always laughing and giggling. He brings so much happiness. Our family really feels complete.”

Both women share the same conclusion-that what once felt impossible became their greatest blessing.