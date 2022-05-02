Rogue Yamina MK Amichai Chikli intends to form a new party to allow him to run in the next Knesset elections after the Knesset declared him a 'defector' MK.

The designation bars Chikli from running with any party currently part of the Knesset makeup.

Next Monday, Chikli will meet with students from Jerusalem at a bar in the Mahane Yehuda market ahead of the formation of party led by him.

The meeting, called 'On the rod to 61,' was initiated by Yosef Pfizer, a member of the Jerusalem City Council from the Awakening faction, who was active in the Yamina party and resigned from it several months ago. The purpose of the meeting is to form a new clique of activists around Chikli.

Yesterday, Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich warned that formation of a new right-wing party could further split the vote and lead to a right-wing party not receiving enough seats to make it into the Knesset. "You can't take the risk of establishing another right-wing party that will not pass the electoral threshold. Israel needs worthy personalities like Chikli, but the experience of the 'New Right' shows that it is forbidden to take risks."

Speaking to Israel National News, Smotrich said: "If I thought there was a good and reasonable chance that such a party would pass the electoral threshold and help the right-wing bloc return to power, I would happily give up a seat or two. I do not look at things through the prism of what is good for me or my party. After all, I could have been a senior minister if I had allowed a government to be formed or joined the existing one."

"I make an account of what is good and right for the people of Israel and the State of Israel. I believe that the chances of such a party passing the electoral threshold are nil. There is no place to the right of the Likud for two parties. I mention the adventure of the New Right that came with exactly the same theories that did not stand the test of reality," said Smotrich.