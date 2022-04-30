Shabak (Israel Security Agency) increasingly believes that the two letters sent to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's wife Gilat and son Yoni - each with a bullet included - were not sent by the same source, Hadashot Sof Hashavua reported.

Instead, it seems that two different people sent the bullets one after the other. Security sources still do not know whether the two are connected, despite the similar actions.

According to the report, following the threats, security sources in the Prime Minister's Office decided to increase the security of the unit protecting the Prime Minister's family. The investigation is being led by both the Shabak and the National Unit for International Investigations.

Earlier, Bennett responded to the death threats by saying, "Political conflict, no matter how deep it is, should not reach violence, bullying and death threats. We need to do everything, as leaders and as citizens whose future and the future of their children in this country, so that such phenomena simply do not exist."

"We are all people. Arguments and disagreements - yes. Bullying and threats - no," he added.

"On the eve of Memorial Day and Independence Day, I call on everyone - from all corners of the political spectrum, especially people who are active on social media - to have this be a time of calm and reconciliation. We have one house, and we must not burn it down," the Prime Minister concluded.