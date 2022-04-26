The police and the Shabak have opened an investigation following a threatening letter about the family of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

According to security sources, the letter was not sent to the prime minister, but to one of his family members, but arrived at ahis house in Ra'anana.

The letter, which included death threats and contained a live bullet was handed over to the police, who decided to open an investigation and involve the Shabak.

The details of the investigation are subject to a restraining order.