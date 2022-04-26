The Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality and Germany's State of of North Rhine-Westphalia have announced that they will hold a joint online Holocaust memorial event.

The event, scheduled for Thursday at 1:30p.m. Central European Time and 2:30p.m. Israel time, will feature remarks by Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai; Dr. Gil Yaron, Director of the Office of the State of North-Rhine Westphalia for Economy, Science, Education, Youth and Culture in Israel; Mr. Peter Biesenbach, Justice Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia; Mr. Uwe Becker, German Hesse's State Secretary for European Affairs, Commissioner for Jewish life and the fight against anti-Semitism, and President of the German-Israeli Association (DIG); and Mr. Yiannis Boutaris, former mayor of Thessaloniki, Greece.

The keynote speech will be testimony shared by Holocaust Survivor Ms. Nava Ruda.

The event, held in cooperation with Zikaron Basalon, will be held on Zoom in English, and viewers will be able to watch it live on the city's YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the President of the German Bundestag H.E. Ms. Bärbel Bas will visit Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, accompanied by Speaker of the Israeli Knesset MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid).

President Bas and Speaker Levy will tour the "Flashes of Memory" exhibition and the Museum of Holocaust Art, take part in a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance, visit the Children’s Memorial, and sign the Yad Vashem Guestbook.