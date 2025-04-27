Several readers have asked…where was my column on Holocaust Remembrance? Usually I produce one or two for the occasion.

This year, nada.

Actually, I feel no need to be on the mark for a specific time of the year, when for some of us, Holocaust Remembrance is every day.

Plus, in one form or another, I have written about the Holocaust in nearly all my books, and the topic comes up frequently when my sister Sarah and I start reminiscing, which often leads to our parents, and what it did to them, and then, what it did to the two of us, and how it made us different from others.

Fact is, I did start writing this year’s Remembrance column. I started it at least 20 times, but it never clicked.

I know when I’m on a roll. Not this time. Am I getting old? Is this just a slump? Have I exhausted all my knowledge, used up all my wisdom?

How did Rashi keep on going? My father used to say that when Rashi went to sleep, the angels came and finished his work of the day.

I do believe that on writing, magic happens.

Not for all of us Rashi’s angels…but I did figure out what was keeping me from moving forward.

Usually, when we write about the Holocaust, we end on a high note. We say…nothing like this can ever happen again.

This is where I got stuck and couldn’t move on. Because something like it did happen again…and why?

I refer to an article that has been appearing in the op-ed section of Israel National News, titled, “The lowdown on the political and judicial turmoil in Israel,” written by Avi Abelow.

This is the sort of brave and insightful commentary you will find no place else, because detail after detail, it dares to tell “what lies beneath.”

Yes, says Abelow, there is a Deep State operating in Israel…jurists, journalists, political leaders, military brass, security officers…hands joined in rebellion against Netanyahu and his government. All are leftists who seek to overthrow anything that is right-wing, or smacks of Religious Zionism.

“What lies beneath” is a coordinated effort…my view…to cut Israel down to size, the result being, less Jewish…if Jewish at all…and more Arab.

Give the Arabs nearly everything they want, including Jerusalem. Israel, to Deep State thinking, and maneuvering, shall be just another country.

Open borders, no sovereignty, no pride in exceptionalism…that’s “what lies beneath” for Israel, America, and parts of Western Europe.

Leftists are all alike, and they are always scheming…and proof of that, in Israel, were the weeks before Oct. 7, 2023, when Israel was being softened up for what was to come.

All of it, in my view, was schemed ahead of time to catch Israel and the Netanyahu government unawares.

There are several theories to explain how Oct.7 was allowed to happen…but more than anything else, those riots, when leftists went storming through Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

All of it as a means to distract Netanyahu and his government.

This we know…or should know… leftists will stop at nothing to get their way, or to make a point…even if it means staging events that could lead to echoes of the Holocaust.

Netanyahu isn’t alone.

Moses also had a Deep State, led by Korach and his rebellion. Look what happened to Moses. His Five Books are still alive. Korach is still dead.

Am Yisroel Chai.

