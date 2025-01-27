On International Holocaust Remembrance Day today, families of Israeli hostages participated in the 80th anniversary commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, where they met with Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East.

Mr. Witkoff expressed his unwavering commitment to the ongoing negotiations for the release of all hostages, emphasizing President Trump’s personal dedication to bringing them home. He reassured the families that the President is fully engaged in the process and that efforts are already underway for the next phases of negotiations, ensuring no time is lost without waiting for the current phase to conclude.

The Hostages and Missing Persons Forum stated that having personally experienced the loss of a son, Mr. Witkoff deeply connected with the families’ pain during these emotional times. He also emphasized that the mission extends beyond securing the release of living hostages, stressing his dedication to bringing home those who are deceased so their families can provide them with proper burials.