Over 20,000 tourists have visited Gush Etzion so far during the intermediate days of Passover, with thousands more expected to arrive.

Visitors are enjoying all of the various attractions, special activities, historical sites, and amazing views the Gush has to offer.



Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman said: "Tourism in Gush Etzion continues to grow and flourish. The people of Israel once again have 'voted with their feet.' by arriving to hike, visit our attractions, historical sites, and more."

"We hope to welcome many more tourists to Gush Etzion and throughout Judea and Samaria during the holiday. Chag Sameach (happy holiday)!"



Gush Etzion Tourism Division Head David Rodman added: "We are happy that thousands decided to visit Gush Etzion over Pesach (Passover). The visitors were treated to amazing and unforgettable experiences - festivals, attractions, and much more in this beautiful part of the country. We invite those who haven’t visited yet to join us and bring the entire family!"