The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, wrote a letter to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy on Monday requesting that the Knesset plenum convene during its recess to promote a bill to dissolve the 24th Knesset, Channel 12 News political commentator Amit Segal revealed.

Smotrich decided to go for this move because he realized that after the Ra’am party’s announcement of the freezing of its membership in the coalition, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid do not have a majority in the government and the Knesset.

"As you probably know very well, after your partner from the Ra’am party stepped aside from the coalition, the government and the coalition do not have a majority. The current situation, in which the government is in fact a minority government that does not win a majority in the Knesset, severely harms democracy and as a result also harms public trust. As such, there is no choice but to dissolve the 24th Knesset and go to democratic elections," Smotrich wrote to Levy.

He added, "Since there are 61 Knesset members who are not members of the coalition, we call on you to convene the Knesset plenum immediately after the holiday to discuss bills to dissolve the Knesset."

According to estimates in the political system, the goal is to take advantage of Ra’am’s membership freeze to pass the law to dissolve the Knesset in a preliminary reading, or get its members to come and reveal that they support the coalition.

The letter was sent following the Shura Council's decision that Ra’am will freeze its membership in the coalition, a decision that includes, among other things, a freeze on its parliamentary activities and non-participation in voting.