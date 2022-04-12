MK Miki Zohar from the Likud spoke to Israel National News on Monday and commented on the political situation that was created after coalition chairwoman Idit Silman’s decision to leave from the coalition.

"Naftali Bennett's bluff has been exposed. Everyone already understands that he is not right-wing and even the friends who were with him when he promised them a right-wing government, understand that he cannot keep his promise, because he cannot get past the Shura Council and the extreme left in his government," Zohar claimed.

"I am still waiting for Naftali Bennett's condemnation of Ayman Odeh and I have not heard him yet. This is because Bennett is negotiating with the Joint List to receive their support from outside the government. That’s Naftali Bennett - he sold the ideology and values ​​for the sake of opportunism and keeping his seat. The truth is coming out, the public notices this," he added.

Zohar said that the Likud should not rush to topple the government. "When it is 60-60 it is possible to stop their bad deeds against the State of Israel, because they will not be able to promote anything and that will lead them lose votes from the right and in the election campaign, we will get 61 seats."

"We must wait patiently for the government to fall and after we win the election do the required thing: Build a right-wing government, enact the overrule clause and governance laws. This government will fall and we will achieve the 61 seats," he concluded.